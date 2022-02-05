news, court-and-crime,

Two people have died at the Junee Correctional Centre within days of each other, with the latest a 48-year-old woman who was pronounced dead last Saturday. The woman's death came less than three days after a 47-year-old male prisoner died after he was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Australia Day. The Border Mail understands the woman had tested negative for COVID-19 prior to her death. Junee Correctional Centre, located about 35 kilometres north-east of Wagga, has a total capacity of 1270 beds and is privately operated by the GEO Group Australia. A GEO spokesperson confirmed a 48-year-old woman died at the Junee Correctional Centre on January 29. "The woman was found unresponsive in her cell by staff around 11.10am and was pronounced deceased at 11.44am," the spokesperson said. "Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the incident. "All deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest. "GEO extends its condolences to the family and friends of the woman." The woman was reportedly in custody at Junee Correctional Centre's female transition unit, which provides short-term accommodation for women awaiting transfer to women's prisons elsewhere across the state. The NSW Department of Communities and Justice and Corrective Services NSW were contacted for comment but the agencies did not respond prior to publication. The death of the 47-year-old inmate was reported earlier this week. The man's death occurred soon after he was found unresponsive in his cell about 4.20pm on January 26. It is understood he had tested positive for COVID-19 the day prior. Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are also investigating the man's death and GEO has extended its condolences to his family. All deaths in custody are also subject to an inquest before the NSW coroner.

