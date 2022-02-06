Man caught at large cannabis grow home in Wangaratta avoids deportation

news, local-news,

A court has overturned plans to deport a Vietnamese man caught crop sitting a large cannabis grow operation in Wangaratta. Thanh Thu Bui was found inside the Tone Road house with two others on May 16, 2019, after SP Ausnet reported suspicious electricity usage. Bui was arrested and police seized 83 kilograms of cannabis from the home. A hydroponic system of lights, power transformers and other items were also removed from the home. Bui had moved to Australia on a student visa when he was 16 and was later on a provisional partner visa. He began using ice and started gambling and became $16,000 in debt with a man. The man said he could pay off the debt by being a minder for the cannabis grow operation. In his original sentencing remarks, Judge Paul Higham told Bui "there is no doubt that you knew and understood the criminal nature of the operation that was being run". He jailed Bui for a minimum of 14 months with a maximum term of two years. IN OTHER NEWS: Bui's temporary visa was mandatorily revoked as a result of the prison term he received, and appeals to the Department of Home Affairs to overturn the decision were knocked back. He took the case to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and has been successful in his bid to stay in the country. The tribunal recently heard it was in the best interests of his young son and wife that he says in the country, with Senior Member Donald Morris also noting his ties to the Australian community. Mr Morris noted he didn't have extensive priors, but raised concerns about lies told by Bui and his deceit of his family.

