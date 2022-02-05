news, court-and-crime,

A woman involved in two incidents in which people were glassed and kicked in the head has avoided jail over the attacks. Chloe Kungl recently faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court over the incidents in September and October last year. Despite initially raising self defence arguments over the Wangaratta incidents, and telling the court "that's bulls---" when one of the allegations was read out, Kungl eventually pleaded guilty to charges including recklessly causing injury. Her half-brother Jayden May had been a co-accused in the matters, the first of which occurred in a car park outside the Old Town and Country Tavern on September 16. The court previously heard the victim was airlifted to hospital after being kicked in the head, and that the fight had occurred after words were exchanged. The court heard Kungl had punched a person as they went to assist in the fight. The next incident took place on Greta Road on October 27. A bottle was smashed into a 14-year-old boy's head as he was walking along the road with a group of people. Witnesses said Kungl had yelled at the group, asked for a cigarette and slammed the victim to the ground. The boy suffered a cut to his forehead but wasn't seriously hurt. The court had heard May was also with her and kicked the youth in his head. IN OTHER NEWS: Lawyer Nancy Battiato said during that incident, she had been assaulted by the victim, but police said that wasn't consistent with witness statements. In the first incident, she said Kungl's half-brother was being assaulted and she'd intervened. "Both matters are self defence arguments, your honour, in relation to those briefs," Ms Battiato told magistrate Ian Watkins. Mr Watkins said the charges would lead to a corrections order being imposed if Kungl pleaded guilty, which she did. Kungl was ordered to perform 80 hours of unpaid community work over 12 months. She was fined $100 with costs of $85.70. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/d648abdd-f87d-435d-b153-c66c73a385dc.jpg/r572_157_1000_399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg