I have recently graduated from University and started my first job at a marketing firm. During the Boxing Day sales, I purchased some suits to wear to work. Can I claim these on my tax? A tax deduction for the purchase of work clothing is dependent on the type of clothing in question. Firstly, where an employer has a specific compulsory uniform, you can claim a deduction for its cost. This is typically clothing that has a specific logo or design on it identifying where you work, such as the uniforms worn by supermarket or bank employees. However, as your business suits are clothing that could be worn outside work or by more than one profession, they would not be considered a compulsory uniform as they are not specific to a particular workplace. Secondly, where an employer has a non-compulsory specific uniform that has branding or a logo, you may still treat the purchasing cost as tax deductible provided your employer has registered the uniform with AusIndustry. You should ask your employer if it is a registered uniform. If so, you may be able to claim a tax deduction if your suits are the company colour and you have them embroidered with the registered logo. Last of all, you can claim a tax deduction if your employer requires you to wear occupational-specific or protective wear that is specifically needed for your occupation. Occupational-specific means it cannot be conventional clothing suitable to be worn as 'everyday' wear, and distinctly identifies you as working in a particular occupation. Examples of occupational-specific or protective wear include a judge's robe, non-slip nurse shoes or steel-capped boots. A business suit is generic across multiple occupations and is considered conventional clothing, so won't fall into this deduction category. If you are eligible to claim a tax deduction for business suits because it met one of the criteria above, you can also claim a tax deduction for laundry. The ATO states that a reasonable basis for calculating this tax deduction is up to $1 per load of washing if your uniform is washed separately to other clothing, or 50 cents per load if other items are included. If you use a different method to calculate your tax deduction for cleaning, you need to be able to justify this with the ATO. Normally, to make a claim, you need to keep receipts. However, if your laundry claim is $150 or less, and your total work-related expenses are below $300, you will not need to keep any receipts. While all reasonable care is taken in the preparation of the material in this document, to the extent allowed by legislation Findex (Aust) Pty Ltd accept no liability whatsoever for reliance on it. All opinions, conclusions, forecasts or recommendations are reasonably held at the time of compilation but are subject to change without notice. Findex (Aust) Pty Ltd assumes no obligation to update this material after it has been issued. You should seek professional advice before acting on any material.

