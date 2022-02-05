Border property boom continues as homes sell at auction

news, local-news,

Homes continue to be in hot demand on the Border as auctions ramp into gear for the new year. A Lamport Crescent home in West Albury was one of several properties to sell under the hammer on Saturday, reaching $955,000 after an opening bid of $800,000. It was the first time the home had sold with the site sold as a block of land for $65,000 in 2003. PJ Murphy sales manager James Seymour said there were six registered bidders and the home sold to people from the area. "It was a very, very competitive auction," he said. "It was the quintessential win-win." Mr Seymour said Melbourne and Sydney residents were making up a large number of sales in the region. "I listed a property for sale on Swan Street in North Albury on Thursday," he said. "In 48 hours I've had 70 enquiries, the majority being Sydney investors. "It's been that way since May 2020, when people realised they could work from home and it didn't matter where they were." In other results, a Table Top home on Willow Way sold for $760,000 after being passed in at auction for $755,000. Three people bid on the four-bedroom home and agent Geoff Stean said it was an encouraging start to the year. "At the end of last year the market was as hot as I've seen it in my entire 49 years in real estate," he said. "It looks like things will remain strong in 2022. "Stock levels are low, there's just not a lot of property available. "If interest rates go up it will soften the market, but that's not on the cards for the next few months." A Young Street home in Albury sold for $645,000 after selling in June 2018 for $370,000. Agent Jack Stean said a block of land on Briggs Court in West Albury also sold for an undisclosed price of close to $400,000. IN OTHER NEWS: "It seems like things are kicking along nicely, going off today's results," he said. A Gould Avenue home in West Albury also sold post auction after being passed in at $645,000. About 40 people attended but only one person bid. "Enquiries started to ramp up from Boxing Day and it hasn't stopped since then," agent Stephen Stewart said. "It looks like there's going to be a bit more stock on the market for the start of the year, a bit more selection for buyers." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

