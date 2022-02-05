coronavirus,

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Murrumbidgee has dropped below 400 for the first time in weeks. On Saturday the health district reported 377 new cases of the virus, made up of 120 positive PCR tests and 257 self-reported positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). The tally is a drop from yesterday's case numbers in the MLHD when 401 new cases were recorded. State-wide case numbers have also fallen below 10,000 for the first time since December, with NSW Health reporting 8389 positive test results in the 24 hours to 4pm on Friday. Of the new NSW cases, 3089 are from positive PCR tests and 5300 are from self-reported RATs. There were 18 new COVID-19 related deaths reported across the state, including 11 from Sydney, two from the Central West, and one from each of the the Central Coast, South Coast, Coffs Harbour, Macarthur and Port Stephens LGAs. NSW Health also announced more than 95 per cent of the state's population aged 16 years and over have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 94.1 per cent are double-vaccinated. IN OTHER NEWS There are currently 2,337 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital across the state, including 152 people in intensive care, 70 of whom require ventilation. NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/ed4ee94a-0e0f-4c0e-acf2-dcb5f84a653f.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg