North Albury remain top of the ladder with five weeks until finals after holding their nerve to beat Albury in another Billson Park thriller. The Hoppers recovered from 6/89 to set their hosts a target of 211 and then delivered in the big moments with the ball to win by 14 runs in the final over. Albury were 2/117 at one stage and, needing five an over off the last 10 overs, looked favourites with five wickets still in hand. But the flag favourites matched their high levels of skill and organisation with terrific mental resolve to apply the squeeze and wrestle back control of the contest. "Being in trouble early, it was good to to show our depth with the bat," North Albury captain Brendan Simmons said. "To get 210 on the board, I thought that was really competitive on a wicket which was breaking up. "We were a little bit flat for the first 10 overs (in the field) and allowed them to get a leg-up into the game. "But to the boys' credit, we fought back really well. "We've been in this position many times before and managed to get it done so I had full faith in the boys again." Anthony Hartshorn made 64 batting at No.7 and it was an innings which proved pivotal. Albury, for whom Alex Popko hit a second fifty in eight days, started to get bogged down once Todd Henderson had departed for a battling 36 and the required rate steadily climbed. ALSO IN SPORT: In the end, Ryan Addison finished with season's best figures of 4-15 while Haydyn Roberts' miserly economy rate reflected Albury's struggle to score at the death. "That game was very winnable but we didn't execute as well as we wanted to," Albury captain Ross Dixon admitted. "We talked about taking the game deep but what we really needed was someone who'd got himself set to take us over the line and not put the lower order under that sort of pressure. "North Albury have got real quality, they're a good team and they know how to win. "It showed their strength of character to make 210. "With five an over needed from the last 10, with five wickets, you'd hope we would see it over from there but credit to North Albury." Hoppers coach Matt Condon, who batted for the first time in almost a year, was delighted afterwards. "The momentum swung both ways and the biggest thing was Anthony Hartshorn's innings under pressure," he said. "For him to go out and make 60 in those conditions wasn't easy. "We missed our line to start with. "It's a small ground and any width flies through point but Ryan and Tim bowled stump to stump and really dried things up. "Brendan Simmons did a great job as captain. "He set nice straight fields and built that pressure to get the momentum back." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

