Police confirm investigator examining Wodonga officer suspended

Police have confirmed a high-ranking internal affairs investigator has been stood down. Detective Inspector Kathryn Rudkins had been the informant in an investigation into Wodonga policeman Matthew Higgs. The Wodonga officer was charged with assault with a weapon and common assault as part of the investigation, and faced court last week. It emerged in court that Inspector Rudkins had herself been stood down. The allegations against her were unclear, but a Victoria Police spokeswoman confirmed the information. IN OTHER NEWS: "An inspector from Professional Standards Command is currently suspended with pay," the spokeswoman said. "The officer was stood down from duty last year in relation to an investigation that is still continuing; as such, it wouldn't be appropriate to comment further at this time." The development led to Higgs' case - which had been set for a three-day hearing - being adjourned. He will return to court for a special mention on September 21. Details of the allegations against Higgs were not aired when he made his most recent appearance.

