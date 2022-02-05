sport, local-sport,

Tallangatta's fate is in their own hands thanks to a dramatic one-wicket win away to Belvoir on Saturday. Replying to the Eagles' 9/161, the visitors were soon in trouble at 3/27 with coach Mat Armstrong, Harris Lee and Shoaib Shaikh all back in the sheds. But Blake Fruet played superbly for his 63 and veteran Andrew Lade (24) got the Bushies over the line with just three balls to spare. "It's amazing for us," Armstrong said. "Results went our way with the Raiders and East Albury dropping and Lavington had a bye, so no points for them. "That jumps us in the mix now and our fate's in our hands. "We have four matches left and if we do well in those four games, we'll be playing finals. ALSO IN SPORT: "If we don't, we won't deserve to be there so it's up to us now to finish well and give ourselves a sniff." Belvoir captain Drew Cameron had earlier top-scored with 68, with Matt Jaensch (29) one of only two other Eagles players to reach double-figures. Janesch returned to pick up 3-27 and Zac Simmonds took 2-32 but Tallangatta's rearguard action got them home. "There's no better feeling than winning a close match," Armstrong said. "We had a really good partnership between Blake and Phil Neville and another one with Blake and Ladey, which was just what we needed. "You're always nervous when there's only one wicket left and a few runs to get but Andrew Lade is probably the most experienced cricketer in the comp so I was quietly confident all the time he was at the crease."

