sport, local-sport,

Tom Johnson made the highest score of his career as a sixth straight win lifted Wodonga up to second. Johnson carried his bat for a superb 145 not out from 152 balls, hitting two sixes and 14 fours as the Dogs beat cross-town rivals Wodonga Raiders by 93 runs at Les Cheesley Oval. The home side racked up an imposing 4/270 and Raiders were dismissed for 177, with Michael Grohmann collecting 4-29. ALSO IN SPORT: Three wickets from English import Arthur Godsal helped Corowa to a priceless win at home to East Albury. Godsal (3-12) and Luke Backhouse (3-15) helped bowl the Crows out for just 91 - they were 7/39 at one stage - after Corowa captain Jarred Lane (59) had led his side to 8/166. Neil Smith and Mitch O'Brien shared a 121-run partnership as St Patrick's beat New City by eight wickets. The Phoenix were bowled out for 126 and Smith (49 not out) and O'Brien (50) made light work of the run-chase. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/9d43e986-9025-4564-a5ef-ba1dd01ccd19.jpg/r716_753_3368_2251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg