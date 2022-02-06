sport, local-sport,

Three players from Cricket Albury-Wodonga will walk out for the Regional Bash finals at North Sydney Oval on Monday as part of the Riverina Bullets women's team. Albury bowler Ebony Hoskin and Corowa wicketkeeper-batter Rosie Blain are joined in the side by coach Catherine Wood as the Bullets prepare to face Illawarra Flames in their preliminary final at 2pm. The winners of that game will meet Newcastle Blasters or Coffs Coast Chargers in the final at 6:30pm and the Border trio are relishing the occasion. "We worked really hard to get to the finals and it's where we've wanted to be for the last couple of years," Wood said. "We've been very close and we've missed out so it's a really good opportunity for us to show what the Riverina's got to offer. "It's challenging to find girls and women, if you aren't seeing them all the time, to bring a team like this together. "You're trolling on MyCricket and going off word of mouth about this woman playing in this competition, stalking them down and seeing if they're willing to jump on board. Thank goodness they are!" The Bullets lost to Illawarra by one run in their pool meeting, finishing on 8/94, but qualified for finals day courtesy of an eight-wicket win over Western Outlaws. "We need to push the singles harder and make sure we're forcing the ball through the gaps," Wood said. "We know we've got a good running team, we've got lots of quick players who can push for a second run so it's about making the most of our time at the crease and not falling short." Blain, 17, has already felt the benefit of rubbing shoulders with former NSW Breakers Jodie Hicks and Lisa Kuschert in the Bullets line-up. "It's been pretty cool," Blain said. "We've got some players with great experience playing at national and international levels and they've provided a lot of coaching and support for us younger girls. "It's been good seeing the pathways and what we can strive for. ALSO IN SPORT: "I took a bit of a break during the off-season but I'm enjoying my cricket a lot more now. I've done a lot more rep cricket with the girls and I'm striving to improve all the time." Howlong-based Hoskin, who took 3-10 in the first meeting between the sides, is one of the Bullets' star turns. She joined Campbelltown-Camden earlier this season, is already the joint-leading wicket-taker in NSW Women's Premier Cricket and has been training with the Breakers squad. "I'm looking forward to giving it a red-hot crack in Sydney," Hoskin said. "Playing with all the girls from the Riverina is really rewarding, knowing there are girls around our region playing the sport at a high level. "To be able to play alongside them and make some memories is very special. "This is an opportunity we haven't been given over the last couple of years and we want to make the most of it. "We've learned not to be complacent because nothing is going to be handed to us. We've all worked really hard to get to where we are and for all of us to bring our individual efforts and successes into the one team is really good. "Everyone has a role in our team and we feed off each other's vibe and energy." Wood is excited by Hoskin's progress and says there is no shortage of belief among the Bullets heading into the prelim. "These girls can definitely win," Wood said. "Some of these girls will never get another opportunity to play in Sydney and some might go on to play for Australia so it's exciting to see what will come from this group. "Ebony may get a chance to play at North Sydney again but I'm definitely not going to so I'll relish every second. "It's really good to see Ebony getting these opportunities. For someone who stepped away from the sport a few years ago, which I was gutted about and hassled her back in, I'm so glad she's come back and giving her all. "She's worked on her strength and conditioning, she's hitting the crease nice and hard and she's bowling really tight lines. "To be able to play in the team with the girls I've coached and see them stand out, I love seeing that and I know we will give it a red-hot crack. "It's good to see women's cricket growing in the area." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/d795f7dc-2a62-45f2-8ac4-381514583e69.jpg/r224_415_4373_2759_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg