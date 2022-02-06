Benalla defeat Rutherglen in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant
Despite a late surge by Rutherglen's Chris Langdon, it was Benalla who emerged victorious in round 10 of Ovens and Murray A1 pennant on Saturday.
Langdon and Chris Cooney were locked in a 21-all battle for the last rink, with Benalla claiming the first three.
Peter Brock posted a 33-17 win against Murray Scown to help Benalla to the 93-66 win.
Wangaratta still remains the team to beat this season after surviving another round without a loss.
Maurice Braden's 36-14 result against Dale Mastenbroek helped seal the deal for the visitors.
Jude Bartel helped see Kiewa victorious in the first rink.
Wodonga and Corowa RSL were locked with two rinks each, but it was the Bulldogs who triumphed 87-79.
Peter McLarty's 29-13 victory against Wayne Lee aided his side.
In the final match-up of the weekend, YMGCR was too strong for Yarrawonga.
