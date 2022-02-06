sport, local-sport,

Despite a late surge by Rutherglen's Chris Langdon, it was Benalla who emerged victorious in round 10 of Ovens and Murray A1 pennant on Saturday. Langdon and Chris Cooney were locked in a 21-all battle for the last rink, with Benalla claiming the first three. Peter Brock posted a 33-17 win against Murray Scown to help Benalla to the 93-66 win. Wangaratta still remains the team to beat this season after surviving another round without a loss. Maurice Braden's 36-14 result against Dale Mastenbroek helped seal the deal for the visitors. ALSO IN SPORT: Jude Bartel helped see Kiewa victorious in the first rink. Wodonga and Corowa RSL were locked with two rinks each, but it was the Bulldogs who triumphed 87-79. Peter McLarty's 29-13 victory against Wayne Lee aided his side. In the final match-up of the weekend, YMGCR was too strong for Yarrawonga.

