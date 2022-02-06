sport, local-sport,

Five teams will battle for three finals spots in a thrilling finish over the next fortnight in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume. Culcairn pushed above fierce rivals Henty into sixth spot with a pulsating one-wicket win on Saturday. Henty's Daniel Terlich posted an unbeaten 39 runs in the 6-121, but the visitors appeared to be cruising at 6-115. However, they lost 3-4, but Dai Jenkins and Lochlan McBain held on in the final nerve-wracking moments. Opener Jackson Lezius had earlier top-scored with 37. The Rock Yerong Creek retained top spot with a thumping 78-run win over Rand. Ben Willis scored 53 at the top of the order, while Ryan Kirkwood struck 46 in the ladder leader's 139. Daniel Lieschke snared 4-26. Rand replied with only 61 as Todd Hannam (4-17) and Kirkwood (3-12 from eight overs) tore the home team apart. Walla pumped Holbook by seven wickets. The home outfit compiled only 96, although Lewis Bowen was superb with 50, while Joel Markel (3-12) and pre-Christmas recruit Jarryd Weeding (3-27) were terrific. Weeding completed a fine game with an unbeaten 57. And Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock hammered Lockhart. Trent I'Anson smashed 82 and Josh Koschitzke was unbeaten on 49 as the visitors made 5-198, before skittling the bottom team for only 47. Osborne has the best percentage (1.629) of the teams targeting three spots. ALSO IN SPORT: The ladder is: TRYC 57, Walla 54, BB 51, Osborne 45, Rand 42, Culcairn 36, Henty 33, Holbrook 27, Lockhart 15.

