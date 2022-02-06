sport, local-sport,

Albury Tigers' Jimmy Scannell led his side to a solid victory against Pool Pirates on Sunday, in what was a seven-goal performance by the A-grade men's coach. Scannell scored three goals in the final quarter to seal the deal for the Tigers in the 18-7 clash. The Pirates put up a fight, with William Murphy staring to find the goals on five occasions. In the other men's game, the Sharks were too strong for the Stingrays. Will Gould led the charge with six goals and was well supported by Ben Douglass. Rex Gallaher was the leading goal scorer for the Stingrays. ALSO IN SPORT: The Sharks women's team were also victorious with Leah Dodd scoring six goals against Northside/Wodonga. Jemma Osmand and Ally Christie played well for the Stingrays. A four-goal effort by Tegan Miles in the first quarter helped set Pool Pirates up for success against the Tigers, with the final score reading 13-11. Tilly Smith scored on six occasions for the Tigers.

