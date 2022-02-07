news, local-news,

Charles Sturt University says offers to its Albury campus have increased by nine per cent on last years figures and offers across the whole university had increased by seven per cent. It said it has made 888 offers for prospective students at its Albury campus from a total of more than 16,000 offers across all campuses. Vice-Chancellor professor Renée Leon said the number of applications the university had received during January was 13 per cent higher than in 2021. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are pleased to see strong growth across a wide range of courses on our regional campuses, and many of our in-demand courses in allied health, veterinary science and dental science are at capacity," she said. "Our strategic focus courses in agriculture, cyber security and information technology have also seen an increase in applications. "The number of offers made to prospective students to study at our campuses has increased to 7429 in 2022, coupled with more than 9000 offers made to online students." In-demand courses for the Charles Sturt Albury campus include the Bachelor of Environmental Science and Management and the Bachelor of Business. Prospective students are encouraged to phone the team of Charles Sturt Students Advisers on 1800 ASK CSU (1800 275 278), for support and guidance on courses, fees, accommodation, and flexible study options. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/db971285-4b30-44bb-8c56-318fce23833c.jpg/r1_244_3043_1963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg