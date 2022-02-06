sport, local-sport,

Matches between the seven teams battling for the final three spots will feature over the final month of Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. North Albury, Wodonga and Albury's safe, but two wins separates fourth and 10th. IN OTHER NEWS: The ladder is: North 78, Wodonga 72, Albury 66, Lavington 51, Belvoir 48, Tallangatta 45, St Pat's 42, Raiders 42, East 42, Corowa 39, New City 15.

