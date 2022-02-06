sport, local-sport,

Mount Beauty's Nathan Iaria handled the pressure of a rare death bowling stint to edge out Bethanga in a crackerjack contest on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district. It was a pulsating end to one of the highest scoring games (479) in the competition in recent years as Iaria restricted the visitors to only eight runs from the final over, with no boundaries, to snare a seven-run thriller. "Nathan bowled really well in his second spell, he bowled four in a row just to finish the game out, he actually hasn't done a lot of death bowling in his time at the club," captain Daniel Saville suggested. "He hit some really good lines and lengths and executed some yorkers as well so they couldn't get under him." Mt Beauty boasts three of the league's top five run-scores with opening Saville (77), Frank Iaria (65) and Paddy Dodd (37) continuing their fine form in racking up 4-243 from its 40 overs. Iaria's knock was a run a ball, with eight boundaries and a six, combining in a 111-run stand with the skipper for the second wicket. "We wanted to go big with the bat first up, we rely on our batting, it's our strength," Saville revealed. "We like to defend a total, it's probably our preferred method, but we're happy to chase as well." Bethanga's hopes of breaking into finals suffered a major blow when it slumped to 4-66, but two handy stands between Tom Henderson (34 from 18 balls) and Matt Dalbosco (34) and then Dalbosco and Luke Rafferty (73 not out) pushed the team to within sight of an unlikely victory. The visitors needed 16 runs from the final over, but Iaria conceded only ones and twos, despite Rafferty's dynamic innings from just 57 balls, including four sixes. "It was pretty tense towards the end, although we had a bit of a buffer," Saville reasoned. Quite remarkably, only one maiden was bowled, by Mt Beauty's Anthony Brewergray, in the 80 overs. Meanwhile in another thriller, Dederang edged out Barnawartha Chiltern. Dederang looked in trouble after making only 86 from its 39 overs. Tristan Mann compiled 24 and it was from four sixes, while opener Ashton Brookes ripped through the visitors to nab 5-15. The Demons then sealed the win by dismissing the Miners for 75, as Ryan Barker took 4-25. Baranduda proved too strong for Eskdale. The home team hit 9-118 as tailender Aidan Ryan posted an unbeaten 57, his highest score of the season, while David Holliday claimed 5-19 from eight overs. Eskdale was skittled for only 75 as Zach Leach grabbed 5-13. And Yackandandah displayed its favourites tag with a strong seven-wicket win over Kiewa. Jacob Barber hit 51 in Kiewa's 6-170, but the premiers passed the total with 14 balls to spare. The association's two leading run-scorers in Jay Hillary (78no) and Cam Evans (49) guided the away team home, striking 16 boundaries and a six between them. Hillary now has 414 runs at 69, while Evans boasts 365 at 91. There's now three rounds left until finals. IN OTHER NEWS: The ladder is: Yackandandah 57, Baranduda 42, Dederang 36, Mt Beauty 33, Eskdale 27, Bethanga 24, Kiewa 24, Barnawartha Chiltern 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/5c577175-f83f-48a2-b28c-c0e48553a6b2.jpg/r1104_855_5016_3065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg