Grace Hay has wasted no time impressing on the field after starring for the Murray Bushrangers in her first game of this year's NAB League girls season. The Bushrangers claimed their second win after downing GWV Rebels by eight points at Craigieburn's Highgate Recreation Reserve on Sunday. After missing the first two rounds due to netball commitments, the talented teenager played a key role in the side's backline. "She was exceptional," coach Mark Brown said. "She controlled the game for us. "She marked and kicked the ball really well." Hay was also well supported in defence by United's Natasha Wilson, who played one of her best games for the club so far. "We played her (Wilson) forward in the first game and she seemed to be a little bit lost, then we played her in the back last week against Geelong and she showed glimpses of her talent," Brown said. "Today she was just exceptional. "Anytime there was a loose ball she seemed to be on the end of it." Lavington's Zarlie Goldsworthy continues to cement herself as a consistent performer after another strong game, booting one major. Co-captain Keeley Skepper was also solid across half-back, even showcasing some of her tricks. "She kicked a couple of really impressive torpedo punts, which is not an easy kick to execute," Brown said. "It's a skill that a lot of girls and NAB boys don't possess and that probably shows the calibre of her football. "She has fantastic fundamental skills and she positions herself well." ALSO IN SPORT: After displaying some of their best football in the first two rounds, Brown said the match-up against the Rebels made for a more congested game. "Our first two games had been really high quality free-flowing football, which is the type of football we want to play," Brown said. "It doesn't always work out that way and today was completely different. "It was a real arm wrestle." The Bushrangers will now prepare to take on Dandenong at Frankston's Skybus Stadium next weekend for round four. The Stingrays are looming as the team to beat this season after quickly ascending to the top of the NAB League girls ladder. "It's going to be a really good test," Brown said. "I think the girls have proven that we're one of the stronger country sides, but just where we fit we'll get a better picture of once we play Dandenong." Following that match, the Bushrangers will meet the Calder Cannons at Wangaratta's Cathedral College for their second home game of the fixture. They then face Northern Knights, Bendigo Pioneers, Gippsland Power and Tasmania Devils.

