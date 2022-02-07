news, local-news,

A Border woman who co-created a television series that uses puppets to teach Wiradjuri language says she hopes the project can inspire other Aboriginal people to create similar projects. Ruth Davys, together with Pettina and Jess Love, has recently completed the first two seasons of Who? What? Where?, an online series following puppets Ruthie and Petal on their adventures around Wiradjuri country. The series is part of Ms Davys and Dr Love's Giilangyaldhaanygalang, a Wiradjuri language education business, but Ms Davys said the project achieved so much more than teaching language. "It's about knowing what's going on in other areas, but also about sharing what you're doing down in your area," she said. "Wiradjuri country is really big so there's a lot of things that go on in Dubbo and Condobolin and we want to know, so it's about making sure we keep connections and communications and relationships in those areas." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Davys said up to 10 communities were involved in the series' creation, with cameos from community members. "Even our Ruthie and Petal theme song is by a Wiradjuri musician from Forbes," she said. "We've got 25 episodes, two seasons. It is about one word in the beginning, but by the time we get to the 25th episode in season two, there is a very apparent growth." Ms Davys said she hoped the series would assist other Aboriginal communities around the country to grow their own languages. "We can advise and talk about what we did and the process we did, but it'd be with their languages," she said. "So there'd be many of their community members involved just in yarning about it. "For us, for Wiradjuri people and Aboriginal people who want to learn Wiradjuri it's about creating those accessible resources and opportunities for it. "But then for other non-Indigenous people it's actually about exposure to Wiradjuri language." Ms Davys and Dr Love will soon start filming a story, Uncle Goes for a Walk: You'll Be Surprised Where Walking Can Take You, after they received a $10,000 grant from The Heart Foundation to promote physical exercise and heart health. The Who? What? Where? series can be viewed for free on the Giilangyaldhaanygalang website or by searching on YouTube.

