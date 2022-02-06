sport, local-sport,

Boom youngster Mackenzie Harvey will captain Victoria in the Border's state Second XI cricket game, starting Monday. The 21-year-old will probably bat at No. 4 against ACT-NSW Country in the four-day clash at Albury's Alexandra Park. It will also be the first time this season the region has seen red-ball play as Cricket Albury-Wodonga is now purely a white-ball competition, comprising T20s and 50-over games. Ironically, a number of Victorians are coming from shorter form cricket in the BBL. "For a lot of these guys they've had a lot of white-ball cricket, so the opportunity is there to hopefully bat for long periods and to be able to build their innings in the back end of this season, leading into the (Sheffield) Shield," Cricket Victoria high performance manager Dean Russ explained. The match starts at 11.30am on the opening day, but an hour earlier from Tuesday, comprising three two-hour sessions. Victoria: Mackenzie Harvey (capt), Brody Couch, Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tom Jackson, Tom O'Connell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Tom Rogers, Patrick Rowe, James Seymour. IN OTHER NEWS: ACT-NSW Country: Blake Macdonald (capt), Nick Larkin, Blake Nikitaras, Nick Cutler, Justin Avendano, Beau McClintock, Riley Ayre, Ross Pawson, Toby Gray, Greg West, Sam Skelly, Hanno Jacobs.

