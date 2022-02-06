coronavirus,

It was a bit weird for Wodonga 11-year-old Jack Watkins to be at his school on a Sunday, but it was worth it to "get the jab done". Jack was among more than 100 people who received a vaccination at a pop-up hub over the weekend at Wodonga South Primary School. The year 6 student enjoyed using the virtual reality headset at the hub set up in his basketball stadium - not noticing the needle go into his arm. "There was a video with this penguin talking to you and then you go underwater," he said. "They give you (a goodie bag with) colouring books, a ball and a fidget spinner." Jack's mum, Kirri Godson, learned about the pop-up hub through Wodonga South Primary's Facebook page and made a booking. "We were all a bit reluctant to get the younger ones done," she said. "But they've had the mumps, rubella and all those jabs, and me and my partner got done. "So we thought, 'Just get it over and done with, and then we can learn to get on with life'." Ms Godson said it had been smooth sailing for the first week back of term one and the entire family hoped remote learning won't have to happen again. "They've done two rapid antigen tests so far and they were negative," she said. "It's a pain, but it's not the end of the world - the school provides it and we'll play it by ear. "It's recommended that we do it twice a week." The pop-up hub, announced by the state government on January 11, was among 15 running across Victoria at the weekend. Among attendees were teenagers getting their third dose; in the first two days since they were made eligible, 4318 Victorian 16 to 17-year-olds received their booster at state-run clinics, GPs and pharmacies. Nearly 44 per cent of Victorians aged 18 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48.1 per cent of children aged five to 11 have had their first. COVID response deputy secretary Kate Matson said Victoria's active case tally dropping to the 60,000 mark demonstrated the state had passed the peak in its latest surge of Omicron infections. "We had almost 80,000 active cases at this same time last week, so we do believe we have reached our peak of Omicron," she said. "We are seeing an increase in school-age people; this isn't unexpected. There aren't any closed schools at this point in time." IN OTHER NEWS: The deaths of 40 people were reported to the COVID response team in Victoria at the weekend, while 46 deaths were reported in NSW. Wodonga has 417 active cases while Albury has 100 more than that.

