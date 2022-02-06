sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock is hoping to put frustrating years behind him at Werribee. The quality utility player injured his knee in June, 2018, and has played only around 20 games due to a combination of the injury and COVID. "The knee is totally fine now and I don't think COVID helped any footballer last year," Sharrock offered. "It was a weird year, we could train some nights and not others because of COVID, then we couldn't play a couple of weeks because we were Melbourne-based." Sharrock finished with 10 games at the Pies last season after playing only eight until then following the reconstruction. The 23-year-old is looking to win the final spot on the Tigers' VFL list, although there's every chance the league will extend lists by eight players to 50 to counter any COVID impact. "Big Josh Porter (former Wangaratta premiership player and now Werribee forward) got me down here, I just wanted to train three times a week and they offered me the opportunity," Sharrock explained. If he fails to win a spot on Werribee's list, Sharrock will make the weekly trek to his home club. "Reidy's (first-year coach Ben Reid) got a few of the metro boys from 'Wang' training at Collingwood VFL," Sharrock revealed. "There's not as many of us now in the metro group, there's 'Grossy' (Mat Grossman), Jamie Anderson, Harry Smart, Liam McVeigh, I think that's about it, although Brad Melville's also training at Richmond. "Jackson Clarke and Mark Anderson have moved back to Wangaratta." ALSO IN SPORT: Former West Preston Lakeside team-mates Clarke and McVeigh signed early in the off-season and given the amount of later profile signings in the league, led by Carlton's Michael Gibbons at Yarrawonga, it's given the perception the Pies have been quiet in recruiting, but that pair should be outstanding players.

