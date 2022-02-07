Wodonga man hits 150km/h before being found with replica gun

news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga man has been caught with a replica handgun after hitting 150km/h on the Hume Highway. Police attempted to stop the 22-year-old's vehicle at Mount Adrah, about 90 minutes north of Albury, about 10.55am on Friday. Police said the man's southbound silver Honda Civic hit 150km/h after their lights were activated, but stopped a short time later. Police spoke to the Wodonga man who gave an expired NSW licence. IN OTHER NEWS: A roadside drug test was positive to marijuana. The car was searched and police located the black replica Glock handgun. He was taken to the Gundagai Police Station for a further drug test and charged with possessing an authorised firearm, speeding and unlicensed driving. Police are awaiting further drug test results. The man will face court in Gundagai on March 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/7fcfffdb-edb9-4149-9493-b3c051580fd9.jpg/r4_0_2013_1135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg