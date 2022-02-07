Victim hits head on ground after Wangaratta assault

news, court-and-crime,

A teenager has been hospitalised after hitting his head on the ground following an assault, with police saying it's lucky he wasn't more seriously hurt. Wangaratta officers were called to a median strip on Ryley Street, opposite the rose garden, about 11.45pm on Saturday. It's alleged two teenagers were assaulted by two men aged 19 and 24. Sergeant Paul Pursell said one of the victims was allegedly punched and hit his head when he fell, leaving him unconscious. Both victims were hospitalised, but the injuries were largely minor. The two men were arrested and have been charged with assault related offences. IN OTHER NEWS: "Alcohol was most likely a major factor," Sergeant Pursell said. "This sort of behaviour is unacceptable anywhere, but particularly in public. "It's just very lucky the male who hit his head on the ground didn't suffer far more serious injuries. "The offender could be facing a lot more serious charges." The alleged victims and offenders were known to each other. Sergeant Pursell said words had been exchanged between the groups, "but the assault itself was totally unwarranted". "If there is anyone who did see the assault and hasn't spoken to police yet, they can call First Constable Joshua Stafford," he said. "They can contact him at the Wangaratta Police Station or call Crime Stoppers." The pair were arrested within four hours of the incident and will face court in May. Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/79bb9e87-537c-4e00-92fc-be91050935bf.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg