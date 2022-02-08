news, local-news,

SCHOOL'S in and so too is a new morning routine. School lunches (packed), school uniforms (pressed - not by me to be perfectly clear) and school drop-offs (precision-timed - by me to be perfectly unclear!). You leave home by 8.20am to make sure everyone gets to school or work on time. While you start the term on track, you will be dragging the chain by Week 4. When you get in the car by mid-term, school shoes will be on feet but laces won't necessarily be tied up. Hair will be brushed but not yet braided. Breakfast will be in hand but not yet eaten. (It's even more awkward when it's a bowl of cereal or yoghurt!) Often home-made mocha drinks come along for the ride - completely untouched. Sometimes so much gets done in the car you're not sure what even happened at home in the hour after they got up. Now, Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been added to the mix for school kids, twice a week. During Week 1, RATs proved no problem as you got on to them first thing in the morning. Your youngest will insist on doing her own nasal swab even though you assure her you've watched an excellent video by a nice doctor on Twitter. "You do you," she says, "And I'll do me!" On Monday of Week 2, you have four minutes left on the RAT 15-minute timer at 8.30am. You can see where I'm going with this! No one wants to do a RAT in the family car. It's tricky to collect a sample up your nose - low and slow and two centimetres deep - when your driver is heavy on the brakes at the lights. Then you need to lap the school block for 15 minutes until they get a negative test result and their eyes stop watering. Only then can you confidently hit up the kiss and drop zone! MORE MATERIAL GIRL: In the spirit of going back to school this month, here's my top 10 picks to buy you some time in the morning rush. Stay calm, safe and socially-distanced this term, everyone. By Week 11, you may have RATs along for the car ride!

