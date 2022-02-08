Material Girl | Top 10 hacks to buy you some time on school mornings
SCHOOL'S in and so too is a new morning routine.
School lunches (packed), school uniforms (pressed - not by me to be perfectly clear) and school drop-offs (precision-timed - by me to be perfectly unclear!).
You leave home by 8.20am to make sure everyone gets to school or work on time.
While you start the term on track, you will be dragging the chain by Week 4.
When you get in the car by mid-term, school shoes will be on feet but laces won't necessarily be tied up.
Hair will be brushed but not yet braided.
Breakfast will be in hand but not yet eaten. (It's even more awkward when it's a bowl of cereal or yoghurt!)
Often home-made mocha drinks come along for the ride - completely untouched.
Sometimes so much gets done in the car you're not sure what even happened at home in the hour after they got up.
Now, Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been added to the mix for school kids, twice a week.
During Week 1, RATs proved no problem as you got on to them first thing in the morning.
Your youngest will insist on doing her own nasal swab even though you assure her you've watched an excellent video by a nice doctor on Twitter.
"You do you," she says, "And I'll do me!"
On Monday of Week 2, you have four minutes left on the RAT 15-minute timer at 8.30am.
You can see where I'm going with this!
No one wants to do a RAT in the family car.
It's tricky to collect a sample up your nose - low and slow and two centimetres deep - when your driver is heavy on the brakes at the lights.
Then you need to lap the school block for 15 minutes until they get a negative test result and their eyes stop watering.
Only then can you confidently hit up the kiss and drop zone!
In the spirit of going back to school this month, here's my top 10 picks to buy you some time in the morning rush.
- Freeze banana bread or loaf cake (homemade or store-bought) into single portions ready for lunch boxes.
- Buy seasonal fruit that doesn't need any more preparation than washing for lunch boxes ie. grapes, berries or apples. Bananas are better still and never go out of season.
- Primary school kids should get out their uniform the night before. (I'm not daft enough to tell a high school kid how to run their own life!)
- Buy different brand/style school socks for your kids so it's easy for them to match them up out of the washing basket.
- Smoothie bowl breakfast. Minutes to make and fast to finish.
- Don't even look at your mobile until everyone is fed, watered and dressed. If you do, you risk getting caught up in someone's summer holiday Facebook album, distracted by someone's dinner photos on Insta or stewing over what to post about someone else's birthday. #timewaster
- Have a plentiful supply of face masks within easy reach.
- Do the chat about how kids are getting home on the way to school, not once you get to the kiss and drop zone.
- Decide on the car DJ ahead of time to save on grief.
- Breathe deeply!
Stay calm, safe and socially-distanced this term, everyone.
By Week 11, you may have RATs along for the car ride!
