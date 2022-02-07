sport, local-sport,

Murray United went goal crazy on the opening day of the new season. Kalum Porteous scored a hat-trick as the under-14s started their NPL North campaign with a 9-1 hammering of Moreland City at La Trobe University on Sunday. There were two goals for Aiden Lescun-Davies and one each for Austin May, Darcee Westerlo, Angus Morgan and Isreal Monga. Tyler Waslander's treble helped the under-16s to a 7-0 win, with Kylan Piltz (2), Noah Spry and Flynn O'Neill completing the rout. Murray lost the under-18 clash 3-0 but for the club's new technical director, Brian Vanega, it was a weekend full of positives. "The kids were all super excited," Vanega said. "I'm coaching the under-14s as well and it's all new for them, playing in the NPL. "It was great to see the pure fun in their game. "There's a core group who have been together at Murray for some time and four or five have been playing locally in AWFA. "They've gelled really well, which is a credit to them and the clubs they've been at." ALSO IN SPORT: Player engagement remains a challenge for many clubs but, Vanega insists, not at Murray. "I've started to float the idea of moving to a third weekly training session and the players are all keen," he said. "I want to improve things at Murray so we can start to attract more players and we don't have any issues with numbers moving forward. "I don't think COVID has had a huge effect on that." Murray takes on Heidelberg United in Round 2 at La Trobe on Sunday.

