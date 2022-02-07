news, local-news,

MULTI-award winning singer-songwriter Amy Shark is making tracks for the Riverina next month. The Brisbane-based artist will headline the 2022 Play on the Plains at Deniliquin. For the second time, the iconic Deni Ute Muster site will turn into a dancefloor when eight young artists take to the stage on Saturday, March 12. After honing her craft and self-producing her music for years, Shark became a household name in 2016 with the release of her breakout hit, Adore. The emotive single put Shark on the map as one of Australia's most formidable emerging songwriters. In 2018, Shark released her debut album, Love Monster to a ravenous global audience. The album debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts, scoring Shark nine nominations at the 2018 ARIA Awards and four wins, including Album Of The Year, Best Female Artist and Best Pop Release. Shark has headlined many major festivals, along with winning over the 70,000-strong crowd at Fire Fight and wowing a huge audience at the NRL Grand Final. Her regional tour in 2019 - including The Cube Wodonga - picked up the ARIA award for Best Live Australian Act. Rounding out the Play on the Plains line-up will be Spacey Jane, Skegss, Northeast Party House, GRAACE, Beddy Rays, The Rions and Destrends. IN OTHER NEWS: Fremantle indie rock foursome Spacey Jane spent the first half of last year playing sold-out shows across the east coast of Australia, including the Play on the Plains festival. "Streaming numbers and chart positions are great, and they're exciting to watch but we're a live band," frontman Caleb Harper said. "To engage with fans like that, to see the music having that reach, that means everything." Play on the Plains general manager Vicky Lowry said the second Play on the Plains followed a successful debut last year. "There are many changes planned for our second year including extra shade and beach volleyball," she said. "We welcome triple j as a festival partner." The event will be cashless with RFID wristbands and top-up stations on site. With children under 13 free, find tickets at Oztix. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/735bc8a0-caa0-46ec-a3d2-b4b946c3032c.jpg/r0_1085_5504_4195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg