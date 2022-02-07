sport, local-sport,

Border women's triathlon organiser Nadia Mellor was impressed by the amount of first-timers who participated in the Albury-Wodonga Triathlon Club event on Sunday. There were around 100 entrants for its 13th year, which was adapted to a duathlon due to water algae levels. Julie Boyd was the first to cross the line at Ebden, but Mellor said the event is all about participation. "We had a lot of newcomers," she said. "It was all quite new to them and a bit confusing at times. "On the whole it was great and the weather and track were fantastic." ALSO IN SPORT: Despite the strong turnout, numbers were down on previous years. Organisers were forced to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. "Hopefully once Covid is under control we will get back up to the 200 mark like we've seen in the past," Mellor said. Funds raised go towards a women's cause in the community, with the Albury Women's Shed to receive a generous donation this year. Competitors started off with a three kilometre run before a nine km bike ride, finishing off with another kilometre on foot. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/31ffb9e4-8176-43da-881f-d382bc7f2359.jpg/r845_817_5246_3304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg