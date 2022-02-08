news, local-news, The Cube Wodonga, 2022 season, PROJECTion Dance, Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Albury-Wodonga, Live theatre

Almost two seasons of dance, music, drama, comedy and physical theatre will be packed into The Cube Wodonga's 10th anniversary year. The venue has launched its 2022 program, announcing 29 shows in a printed schedule that includes space for any date alterations made necessary by COVID-19 impacts. Team leader Rebecca Bennell said the number of events was larger than usual because many planned performances had been rolled over during the pandemic. Creating a diverse selection that showcases talent in the region as well as more broadly featured among the team's goals. "This year I think it's a good mix of local and imported artists," Mrs Bennell said. "We're providing performances for everyone in our community from children right through to seniors." Young dinosaur lovers may be attracted to Erth's Prehistoric World in July, bringing together ancient creatures from land and sea, while many families will recognise May's puppetry production Guess How Much I Love You. IN OTHER NEWS: A dramatic highlight next month will be a double header; Stardust, the story of bandleader and trumpet player Col Brain, and The Mission, which follows "fighting Gunditjmara" man Allan McDonald off to war. Both shows will feature music from Wodonga Brass. Girls with Altitude, a new work by the Border's Flying Fruit Fly Circus, opens on February 24, with Indigenous contemporary circus ensemble Casus Circus to visit with Chasing Smoke in June. Comedy festival showcases and musical concerts - including by Casey Donovan in November - add to the variety. PROJECTion Dance artistic director Tim Podesta told Saturday's launch he felt "we're kind of getting back to some kind of normal". The Border company's offerings start with Bold, rescheduled from February to April, and continue with The Nutcracker (August) and Paper Swan (September). Podesta said PROJECTion Dance works often toured internationally - he was headed to New York the next day, his first trip in two years - and the group's visiting artists and outreach programs developed links overseas, such as in Ethiopia. "It's something that we're really hopeful to be able to bring back again with huge numbers so that again we can connect with our younger audiences," he said. "Get them to experience dance in such a fantastic venue that we're so proud to call our home." Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said live theatre had endured a tough two years, but he took heart from the near-capacity crowd at Saturday's invitation-only launch, about 115 people. "We're certainly starting to see that desire out in the community ... they really want to be getting out, being invited to things and getting active again," he said. He encouraged everyone to support local venues and, as a father of five, particularly liked the children's line-up at The Cube. "Why wouldn't you bring them along to see dinosaurs come to life onstage or to join in a singalong or hear a story they may be familiar with already," he said. "But really there's something there for each and every age." For more details, go to thecubewodonga.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/f0787aa7-d00b-4ba9-9352-d5ac5e306964.jpg/r13_0_4822_2717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg