Man accused of driving at 191km/h to face court next month

A man accused of driving at 191km/h will return to court later this month. Darren Lionel Johnson's matter was briefly mentioned in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday. Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client had been sick and wasn't present. IN OTHER NEWS: The court had previously heard he'd tested positive to COVID-19. The court heard he had been detected with an alleged speed of 191km/h and police seized his car. The matter will return on February 21.

