coronavirus,

New COVID-19 cases in the Riverina have continued to drop, with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District recording just 260 fresh cases on Sunday. The figure, revealed in the Monday update, is comprised of 186 positive results returned by rapid antigen tests [RATs] and 74 from PCR tests carried out in clinics. The dramatic drop comes as just over 7400 people in the entire state test positive, and 14 people died, in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday. NSW Health revealed on Sunday that a Wagga resident was among the 28 people who succumbed to the disease on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge people to come forward for vaccination and boosters as just 43.8 per cent of people aged over 16 have received a third dose. Just under half of the 137 people in intensive care in NSW hospitals are on ventilators, and 2099 people in total currently being cared for in hospital. Meanwhile, testing for COVID-19 will now be a tax deductible expense under sweeping new changes to alleviate cost pressures for workers and businesses. Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg will outline additional tax and fringe benefits for costs associated with pandemic management when he delivers a speech to the Australian Industry Group on Monday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/5d7eabcc-fe78-425d-9c13-699562f16c21.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg