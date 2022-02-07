sport, local-sport,

North Albury's premiership hopes have received a major boost with the return to fitness of coach Matt Condon. Condon, who had a partial hip replacement in October - his sixth hip surgery - batted on Saturday for the first time in more than 10 months. He looked in fine touch against Albury at Billson Park, crunching a few masterful drives on his way to 28 before clipping a full toss straight to Connor Smith. "I loved being back out in the middle, especially having a stick," Condon said. "The rehab fell into place for this week and having 'Faz' out this week (David Farrell), it was a good game for me to come in and replace him. "I felt pretty good. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's a tough wicket to get your timing on so I tried to take my time early and go from there. "I was disappointed not to go on and make a big score but hopefully there's one around the corner. "The guys have done a good job all year so we've got some bloody tough selection calls to make in a couple of weeks." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

