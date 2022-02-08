news, local-news,

Installation of a third radiation therapy machine at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre will mean fewer patients have to receive treatment after-hours. Since bringing their services to the centre in 2016, GenesisCare Albury Wodonga has been using two of three radiotherapy bunkers. But centre leader Joan Schroen said the time had come to install a third linear accelerator machine. "The design of the building was done knowing that in the future, a third machine would be needed," she said. "So we could meet capacity, we had to really extend our hours of operation over the last 12 months. "(But) you can imagine somebody older having their treatment at seven at night in the middle of winter. "Patient experience will benefit because we can treat more people during the day." The Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator machine, weighing about 10 tonnes, is assembled over months by engineers to ensure its "submillimitre" precision. It will soon get handed over for rigorous testing to senior medical physicist Emma Dyce and her team to prepare for use in March. "It reduces the number of fractions the patients have to have and the third machine just builds our capacity," she said. "They're all matched; if a patient is running late or one is down for maintenance, we can easily move them across the three machines. "It also gives us capacity to do more complex treatments." About 90 radiation therapy treatments are done daily by GenesisCare and Ms Dyce said there had been a steady increase year-on-year. "Some things that were previously too complex for us to do here, like stereotactic lung treatments, we're now doing," she said. "We've also significantly expanded our skin cancer treatment as well, giving patients more options. "Some of the main barriers for regional patients to accessing complicated radiotherapy treatments are distance and waiting times, and we know patients are going to do better if they have their support network." GenesisCare marked World Cancer Day on Friday, which had the theme "Close the Care Gap". IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Schroen, who has welcomed three new graduates to their team with the third machine's addition, said keeping patients close to home was even more important given the projected increase in diagnoses of cancer due to the impacts of COVID-19. "That's what the data is really saying, that less people have been going and having investigations and there has been less surgery where some some incidental cancer can be found," she said. "Cancer diagnoses are down; experts are saying they're expecting a surge."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/b7da9c5b-bc59-4ff8-8899-1f2f6075a290.jpg/r0_126_5542_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg