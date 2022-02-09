news, local-news,

It's been a beloved staple of the Country Women's Association for 100 years and now the humble scone will help headline a mental health forum in the region this month. Uranquinty CWA will host a 'Sconversation' at the CSU Riverina Playhouse, Wagga on February 18 to generate discussion and build community support and action around mental health in rural and regional areas. The Q&A-style forum will feature an expert panel that includes Beyond Blue director Derek Schoen, NSW Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor and CWA NSW's chief executive Danica Leys. The event, part of the CWA of NSW's centenary celebrations, will also be delivered as an interactive livestream to allow the conversation to reach into rural and remote communities across Australia. Trading on its "tea and scones" reputation, the CWA has been turning a much-loved tradition into grass-roots campaigns for change across the many issues that affect country communities. The CWA of NSW has long been considered a supportive social network for women and their families. Now it is taking the power of a simple catch-up - where you boil the jug, sit down and enjoy a cuppa and a chat - into a wider platform. The idea of starting a "sconversation" is to offer people the opportunity to air their feelings and support their mental wellbeing - an important first step in helping them tap into specialist support services that might be needed. She's been described as the woman who adds "finesse to our functions" and now Pleasant Hills CWA member Beverley Frohling has received a certificate of appreciation for her services to the branch since she joined in 2007. President Lyn Jacobsen described Ms Frohling as a tireless worker behind the scenes at countless Henty Field Days, scone stalls (pre-COVID) and recent lamington-making fundraisers. Meanwhile, Narelle Morey has also been presented with a life membership honour. "Although she's now working full-time, (she) has contributed so much to our branch since joining in 1987, and has held numerous positions within the branch during that time," Mrs Jacobsen said. "(Narelle) always enjoyed participating in our yearly cultural skits - and even won the Best Actress Award at the Group Cultural Day one year," she added. "We thank these women very much for their untiring efforts in helping our small branch achieve many great things." CWA branches have been turning their attention to all things centenary. Armed with many balls of wool, members have been busily knitting teddy bears that will go in special show bags at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show. The Pleasant Hills crew has already created 15 woollen wonders - that's in between an "accidental counselling" course and a "quick lamington drive" on Australia Day to to raise money for the CWA Disaster Relief Appeal. In an organisation steeped in Aussie history, Ms Jacobsen says members are ever mindful of making a difference in communities today. Still, there's always a place for a cuppa and a good scone.

