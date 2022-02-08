community, Bill Traill, Border Rail Action Group, Wodonga Trains Group, Albury-Wodonga, Obituary, North East train line

Although a staunch advocate for better North East train services, Bill Traill was no "rail romantic". "A lot of people refer to me as a rail buff but I leave that to the Tim Fischers of the railway world," he told The Border Mail in 2014. "I'm a railway pragmatist and have a very strong belief that passenger travel has an important role to play and has been neglected by the government for 50 years." The founding chairman of Border Rail Action Group, and before that Wodonga Trains Group, died last Wednesday, aged 88. But rail interests represented only one part of his life, in which education, sport and family also featured. Born January 6, 1934, Mr Traill grew up in Maffra, where few other of his classmates progressed beyond year 10. He went on to Melbourne High School at 15 and later studied at Melbourne University, becoming a high school geography teacher. In 1956 he met his future wife, Lola, at a Gippsland football club and the couple married three years later, raising two sons Michael and Barry. They lived for four years in Wangaratta, during which time Mr Traill won an Ovens and Murray football premiership with Wangaratta Magpies. Next came about 20 years in Morwell, Mr Traill serving as deputy principal and principal of Maryvale High School. A move to Wodonga followed in 1985 to take up the principal role at Wodonga West Secondary College until Mr Traill's retirement in 1991. IN OTHER NEWS: Decades of community service accompanied his formal career; he shared his skills at Probus, umpired football and helped run Wodonga Tennis Centre as president and a life member. He led Wodonga Trains Group for a decade from 1993 while BRAG came into being in 2014 out of a series of public meetings exposing inadequacies in the rail service. BRAG founding member John Dunstan said Mr Traill had been "the driving force" behind the group's formation and advocacy work to improve North East rail. "Until three or four years ago, we just felt like we were bashing our heads against a brick wall," Mr Dunstan said. Knowledgeable on rail matters, Mr Traill was always "a gentleman, a persistent worker for the public good". Mr Traill had been disappointed ill-health prevented him joining the first VLocity service trip into Albury in December but welcomed its arrival. "We'll miss him," Mr Dunstan said. "The North East is going to lose a great champion of public transport." Michael Traill said his father's county Victorian upbringing had shown him the importance of rail as an efficient, environmentally smart form of transport. "He's always had a strong strand of community engagement and leadership and he's not been shy of expressing an opinion," Michael said. "Particularly where there's bureaucracy and government incompetence that gets in the road of good things happening, he's quite happy put up his hand and do something about it." Mr Traill is survived by his wife, sons, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. "He was an only child himself, so family was always a big priority for him," his son said. "Very generous, warm-hearted, certainly taught us a lot about the value of education. "His father was only ever known as Tracker and the grandkids call my father Bill, Tracker, and it's kind of stuck." Mr Traill's funeral will be held at St Matthews Albury on Wednesday, February 9, at 2pm.

