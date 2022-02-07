sport, local-sport,

Corowa Cricket Club has been blown away by one of the greats of the game. Sir Ian Botham wowed a bumper crowd of around 280 at the club on Saturday night. Botham had spoken previously of the English cricket team's "embarrassing" and "gutless" display following the recent 4-0 Ashes drubbing "He was visibly shaking, he was that angry," Corowa president Paul Lavis said when quizzed on what the former superstar all-rounder had to say on the tourists. "He was that frustrated, saying how pampered they were." A crowd approaching 300 at any regional sports function is an enormous achievement and Lavis said Botham could not have been more welcoming. "The committee put a lot of work into it and we were rapt, he was more than we could have hoped for, he was great," he praised. Botham has spent time on the Border previously, playing in England's shock World Cup loss to Zimbabwe at Lavington Sportsground on March 18, 1992. Corowa's players also played their part in the vibe of the night, toppling East Albury to keep finals hopes alive. Ironically, it was an English player in second-gamer Arthur Godsal who proved crucial in the win, taking 3-12 from four overs. IN OTHER NEWS: Corowa sits a win outside the top six.

