Archie Thompson's 'Sliding Doors' moment came early in life. "I went off path a little bit," he recalled. "Not many people know about it but I was getting into a little bit of strife, had no direction and I was hanging out with the wrong people. "I had a day in court, my Mum was with me and I could see how upset she was, so I decided to really make a go of my football. "That's where it all turned for me. It was a huge wake-up call. "I'd been told from a young age that I had talent and that I could go somewhere but unless you recognise it yourself, you'll go nowhere. "I was fortunate enough that, when I told my parents, they made even more sacrifices for me. "My brothers and sisters missed out on a lot but we were all so close that we all wanted each other to be successful. "It was a pivotal moment and I never looked back." Thompson, one of six siblings, was born in New Zealand but moved to Australia when he was five weeks old. Having relocated to Albury-Wodonga from Lithgow, he started playing for Twin City Wanderers. "Our Sundays were at Kelly Park," he said. "We got there in the morning and didn't leave until night. "I still bump into old team-mates and reminisce about those times because it was a real nice bond and something we shared as a family. "I think that's what made it even more special." Thompson started to climb the ladder after a successful trial with Gippsland Falcons, later following coach Eddie Krncevic to Carlton in Melbourne and then Marconi in Sydney. But his club career really took off during a four-year spell with Belgian side Lierse. "To really do anything in the sport, and to be playing for the national team, you had to go overseas," Thompson explained. "I just saw it as an opportunity to grow as a professional and Belgian football is a window to other big leagues. "It's a dog-eat-dog world over there. "You're fighting every single time and you've got to not be nice so that was a rude awakening for me. "It was an awesome experience but I had a baby over there, so I had to think about the family side of things too. "That was tough, being over there. None of my family saw our child and my partner fell pregnant again so they were the main reasons I decided to come back to Australia." Thompson was part of the first A-League season after signing for Melbourne Victory. "Football was in disarray at that time and I was worried I might be going backwards but it ended up being one of the best moves I've made in my life." Thompson said. "There were teething problems for a lot of the clubs and I had this big ego, coming back, so I needed to drop down a bit. "It took me a while. "I'm a lot better now but you've got to have that confidence and once you find that balance, it's great. "There were a lot of Socceroos playing overseas, which meant not many Australians got to watch them play, whereas I was on the TV every weekend. "I built a pretty big profile domestically, I was almost a household name and I don't know if I'd have had the opportunities I do now if I didn't make that move back. "When I'm doing work with Channel 10 and Fox now, I go to other clubs and the fans might still give me a bit of shit but they come up and say 'Arch, you were such a fantastic player, I hated it when you played against our club.' "I don't know if I would have had that if I was still in Europe." Thompson scored 97 goals in 261 appearances for Victory, both of them a club record, and won three A-League championships. "I wasn't super competitive but I loved entertaining and that's where people connected with me," he said. ALSO IN SPORT: "I feel like I could have gone further but maybe I didn't have that real focus which I see in all the professionals who went on to have really big careers in Europe." Thompson's international career spanned three decades, with his 54 senior caps bringing 28 goals including, famously, a world record 13 in one game against American Samoa. He went to the 2006 World Cup in Germany as part of a star-studded squad which included Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka, Mark Schwarzer, Lucas Neill and Stan Lazaridis. "Being part of the Socceroos, you knew the whole of Australia was supporting you," he said. "You could sense something special was building and when Guus Hiddink came in, that's when you knew it was going to another level. "He gave everyone a clean slate, which was amazing for those of us on the fringes or didn't think we could crack in. "A lot of the other coaches had their favourites; it was more about who you were than what you did but he didn't care about that. "He gave players, who didn't feel like they had a hope, an opportunity." Thompson joined PSV Eindhoven on loan ahead of the World Cup but didn't get on the pitch in any of Australia's four matches. "It was disappointing but even if you weren't in the XI, you still felt part of it," Thompson said. "We were pushing them in training to perform better so everyone played their role. "I had moments when I thought I was going on in the Italy game, during extra time, but it was an amazing time and I enjoyed every moment." Thompson came back to play on the Border at the end of his football career. "One of the most special moments I've ever had in football was for Murray United," he said. "I scored my first goal, Mum was right there on the corner and I gave her a hug. "I couldn't have done that in a big stadium. "A lot of the guys I was playing with had grown up watching me and it was very special to play with them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 