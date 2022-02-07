sport, local-sport,

ACT-NSW Country quick Ross Pawson capped his return home by snaring the first wicket in the Border's state Second XI game on Monday. Pawson shared the new ball with former NSW Sheffield Shield speedster Greg West against Victoria at Albury's Alexandra Park. The Lavington junior snared Big Bash League opener Tom Rogers for 23 with a lifting ball. "Ross's first couple of overs he bowled a pretty length, whereas he's adjusted to bowling around the wicket, hitting the wicket hard, using his angles on the crease, which created that opportunity," coach Kyle Piper said during the first drinks break. Rogers and fellow left-hander James Seymour rarely looked troubled early. "The wicket's reasonably flat, I think our guys early on slightly missed our lengths, probably would have liked to use the new ball a little better," Piper suggested. "But importantly we settled into our work, bowling better areas, it's the kind of wicket where you'll have to use angles on the crease, use your short ball plan, use slightly different ways to get wickets, which is a really good challenge for our guys. "Credit to them, they've assessed the conditions pretty quickly as well and certainly punished the bad ball." The pair went to the first drinks break on 0-42, but Pawson struck first over back. Seymour then fell for 41, with the score on 90, and then Pawson swooped again, dismissing the dangerous Mackenzie Harvey for 37 from 60 deliveries to leave the visitors at 3-98. After posting 0-21 from his opening six overs, Pawson conceded only 16 from his next six to have the best early figures of 2-37 as Victoria went to tea on 4-177 from 55 overs. Boom youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk brought up his half-century just before the break, striking five boundaries and a six. Victoria boasts a host of talented youngsters under former Australian player and Second XI coach Cameron White. "The most important aspect for the players is to obtain learning across the game and get our players to experience different situations and circumstances and get better from those," he revealed. "If that results in winning the game, that's great, but the most important thing is the players walk away from this game as better players." ALSO IN SPORT: The teams strive for 96 overs per day, with the four-day game running until Thursday, starting from 10.30am.

