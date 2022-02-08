news, local-news,

Politicians arriving for the first sitting week in federal Parliament today will be met by a group of aged care nurses desperate for action on staff shortages. Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association, including Albury nurse Peggy Andreou, hope to capture the attention of MPs. "We just want them to hear us - walk in our shoes," she said. "We're constantly short of staff or we don't have the means to look after our residents - how would you like your parents to live? "We do need ratios in aged care. "You don't do it for the money in aged care, but we're dealing with people's lives here. "People are leaving the industry for disability because the pay's better and the work load is best, or just doing other things completely." The presence of 50 aged care workers in Canberra comes after the Australian Defence Force began providing assistance in aged care facilities on Saturday. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday up to 1700 Defence staff were being made available for an acute response. "There is no simple answer ... that's why we're providing additional support whether it's wage supplements and so on ... but it's a really tough challenge," he said. The state of aged care and long-term solutions for the sector will be among topics hotly debated in the initial weeks of Parliament, with the religious discrimination bill being the first cab off the rank. Member for Farrer Sussan Ley said two parliamentary committees recommended the bill be passed with some amendments, and detailed her top three priorities for legislation before an election takes place. "The government continues to pursue the passing of the Religious Discrimination Bill, an important election commitment," she said. "We also want to clear laws which will allow an increase to retirement savings to around 300,000 lower-income workers employed in casual or part-time roles. "There is also the first set of measures responding to the recent Jenkins Review, and the Senate debate of 'Maeve's Law." Senator Bridget McKenzie said as a Minister in the Senate, she supported all government legislation. "Our legislative agenda is full and I look forward to supporting our legislative priorities (including to) deliver on the National Plan ... (and) continue to guarantee the essential services that Australians rely on," she said. Victorian Senator Jane Hume said her utmost priority was delivering on her promise to extend superannuation coverage by abolishing the $450 threshold. "It's a hangover from the '90s that means if you don't earn over $450 a month you don't receive superannuation," she said. "It's just not fair, so I and the Morrison Government are committed to fixing it." With five Senate and 10 lower house sitting days likely before a May election, it was reported yesterday a federal integrity commission would not get up. Indi MP Helen Haines said the government "have delayed, distracted and dragged their feet" for three years. "The only way Australia will get a federal integrity commission is with my bill," she said. "I am hopeful that before the end of this Parliament, the Committee on the Environment and Energy will hand down its report into my bill to create the Australian Local Power Agency." IN OTHER NEWS: On the religious discrimination bill, Dr Haines said she agrees with the government that new laws are needed but there is "a glaring gap in the proposal when it comes to the protection of LGBTIQ+ students". "The Prime Minister has promised to fix this by amending the Sex Discrimination Act, but has not put a date on when," she said.

