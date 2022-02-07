news, local-news,

Albury Wodonga Health says it's thinking about how best to transition out of the Victorian government's Code Brown declaration, which was established last month. In an effort to ease pressure, Victorian health authorities introduced the Code Brown on January 18, which allowed hospitals to defer non-urgent services, re-deploy staff and talk to staff about cancelling planned leave. Albury Wodonga Health executive director of public health Lucie Shanahan said she didn't know the date the Code Brown would end, but she expected an announcement in the coming weeks. "We're in the stage of looking at our workforce plans and our service plans and thinking about how we will transition out of Code Brown," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It is important for people to understand that the state Department of Health will at some stage in the next couple of weeks decide to stand down the Code Brown...however, that doesn't mean that we just flip the switch back on and we're back to normal services the following day. "There is a transition period and a recovery period." While elective surgeries were allowed to return on Monday in private hospitals, Ms Shanahan said she expected the Victorian government would soon announce regional hospitals could recommence elective surgeries too. "For us that will mean obviously considering that transition very carefully and ensuring that we do have the workforce availability to make sure that we can recommence elective surgery," she said. "But also looking at the areas where we have the greatest needs and perhaps how we can transition services, back in a gradual manner." Ms Shanahan said currently less than 50 AWH staff were furloughed due to COVID-19, a significant decrease from last month. "While workforce availability has undoubtedly improved significantly in recent weeks we do still have some staff every day who are unable to attend work either because they're COVID-positive themselves or because they're a household contact of someone who is COVID-positive."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/5eb2daf8-6d44-4f6e-b52a-d6781e843e44.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg