news, court-and-crime,

A Lavington teenager who unwittingly organised to supply amphetamine to undercover police who approached her in Albury's SS&A Club has avoided a conviction for her crime. Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Chaquita Williams' criminality fell at the lower end of the scale, though any involvement in drugs was "a serious matter". The officers approached Williams in the club on October 9 just before 6pm. IN OTHER NEWS: She told them she could get someone to supply "speed" for about $50. About 7.15pm, Williams met the two undercover officers on Olive Street, where she organised for her co-offender to travel from Wodonga to Albury to provide the amphetamine. She and the officers walked to the SS&A car park, where the seller was waiting in his car. They got into the car and the man exchanged 0.5 grams of the drug for cash. MORE COURT STORIES Williams was arrested later that night at an Albury hotel. Police searched her and found 0.62 grams of amphetamine. Defence lawyer Dane Keenes told Ms McLaughlin on Monday that Williams, who will turn 20 next month, did not have a criminal record. Mr Keenes said the undercover officers were "quite persistent" in their efforts to buy the illicit drugs through Williams, who did not actively seek out people "to arrange these kind of deals". "She's not part of a sophisticated drug-supply operation," he said. "She's extremely remorseful. She's got very good prospects for rehabilitation." Williams pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing a prohibited drug. The court was told Williams' co-offender, 33, was recently placed on a nine-month conditional release order. Ms McLaughlin said Williams especially should know, as someone who grew up in a household where both her parents abused illicit substances, of the dangers of prohibited drugs. "(But) you have clearly made a very positive life for yourself," she told Williams, in placing her on an identical order as her co-offender, plus a four-month order on the possession charge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/6c0a9347-d4df-4487-bc74-0158f90044b7.jpg/r3_334_5182_3260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg