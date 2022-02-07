news, health, Benalla Health, Chief executive officer

Benalla Health's new chief executive began her role on Monday, February 7. Jacqueline Kelly had led Moyne Health Services most recently after starting her nursing career in her native New Zealand. She was general manager of Melbourne community health provider EACH for 12 years before becoming chief executive of Heywood Rural Health. Ms Kelly holds a Bachelor of Nursing, Diploma of Human Resource Management - Communications and a Masters of Leadership and Development. Benalla Health chair Dennis O'Brien said the board was delighted to announce Ms Kelly's appointment. "Jacqui has worked across all sectors of health, which makes her the perfect person to fulfil this role," Dr O'Brien said. "She has a proven track record of strong executive management background." Dr O'Brien thanked Andrew Nitschke for his work as interim chief executive following the resignation of Janine Holland. "Andrew has done a sterling job under very difficult circumstances and we as a board are very grateful for his strong leadership," he said. IN OTHER NEWS:

