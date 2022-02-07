Put PM texts to bed and focus on real issues, say multiple MPs

news, local-news,

Coalition MPs say COVID-19 recovery will be their focus in the first sitting weeks of Parliament and not reported text messages about Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Victorian Senator Jane Hume told The Border Mail there were bigger issues at hand for the Parliament. "I think Australians have more on their plate right now than text messages, and frankly the media is far more interested in it than the public," she said. "Let's focus on real issues like locking in more jobs, getting more Australians into their own home, our security concerns in the Asia Pacific region, and getting kids back to school." Indi MP Helen Haines was also not drawn on the issue, saying she was not concentrating on speaking about other members of the government, while Farrer MP Sussan Ley told Sky News on Sunday she didn't have direct knowledge of the issue. "What I do have direct knowledge of ... is the character of the Prime Minister," she said. "The content of the discussions that we have as a Cabinet, which is absolutely focused ... on the recovery from the pandemic. "It is an election year, and you will see this stuff bubbling around, but what matters to our constituency as local MPs is that we get up every morning and we fight for them, and we are committed to them." Ms Ley does not believe the potential of a preselection challenge from Denilquin livestock property owner Christian Ellis will hurt the government's success in the seat of Farrer come the election - shaping up to be May 14 or 21. "I've nominated as the candidate for the Liberal Party, and I'm unaware of any other nominations," she said in Albury. "I'm always disappointed when behaviour in any political party is not directed to the most important thing. "There is only one agenda for the government. "Where other maneuvering, factional deals, backroom conversations, and branch stacking happen, that's disappointing, because it doesn't give people the confidence they need to know that this party and their representatives are working for them. IN OTHER NEWS: "Every single day, I get up and I go to work for the people of Farrer ... as we work hard to make sure that people have the opportunities for jobs, the training, the skills, and the employment prospects that they absolutely deserve. "I know that Liberal party representatives who don't sign on to that agenda don't deserve to be in our party."

