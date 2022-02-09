news, court-and-crime,

A father savagely attacked his teenage son, forcing him to flee the family farm to stay at an Albury motel for the night, a court has heard. The 16-year-old victim had not long returned home to the property, north of Albury, when confronted by his father. The boy was punched "four or five times" during the incident, which took place late on the evening of January 14. IN OTHER NEWS: The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said his 56-year-old client was not seeking to excuse his behaviour. Mr Cronin said the victim had not long returned home - he had previously been at boarding school - when he went to get some farm machinery. His father told him not to and, magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told, the son replied with an offensive remark. MORE COURT STORIES "That comment caused my client to become very upset and angry," Mr Cronin said. "And my client reacted in a way that (he) regrets." Mr Cronin said the man - who was supported in court by his partner - was "mortified" by his actions. Ms McLaughlin, in convicting and fining the man $2000, noted how the victim was at his own home when attacked. And this, she said, was a place "where he's entitled to feel safe". She accepted the assault was out-of-character. Police told the court the man collected his son - who also spent periods living with his mother, who was separated from his father - from Albury airport about 7.45pm. They drove back to the farm. About 8.30pm, the man questioned his son about a text message the teenager sent on January 7 regarding his father's decision to dismiss a farm worker. "Why did you send such a disgraceful text? Did you send it or did your mum send it?" The boy replied: "I sent it." The man became "very aggressive" and punched his son to the head, then grabbed him by the shirt and punched him several more times, leaving him with grazes to his left cheek.

