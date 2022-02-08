sport, local-sport,

The Riverina Bullets' historic Regional Bash triumph in Sydney has been hailed as an opportunity to further develop women's cricket in Albury-Wodonga. CAW representatives Catherine Wood, Ebony Hoskin, Sara Burns and Rosie Blain were all part of the side which beat Coffs Coast Chargers in the final, on the same night the association launched its new all-female competition. Wood, head coach of the Riverina women's academy, was thrilled to lift the trophy at North Sydney Oval and hopes efforts to tap into the region's talent pool continue to increase. "What this means is that the girls who are involved in cricket in Albury-Wodonga are very strong because they're not just playing women's cricket," Wood said. "There is potential for our women's competition to grow, which is exciting, and clearly the clubs they play for are looking after them, which is really important. "We want to see more clubs look after these girls and make sure they're getting opportunities when they outgrow their age groups. "Being a cricket tragic, I love to see the girls playing. "As soon as I hear about one playing, I'm following them up and making sure they are aware there's a Riverina academy and other opportunities for them to be playing with girls." Preparations for finals day could have been smoother, with the vastly experienced Lisa Kuschert ruled out due to COVID isolation. But Wood, her sister, stepped up to open the batting with Jodie Hicks and their 50 partnership laid the foundation for a convincing preliminary final win over the Illawarra Flames. "We didn't even think about having to win the final," Wood said. "We were just stoked to be there and we didn't really care what happened. "The experience of playing under lights was just crazy." Riverina were labouring at 6/64 against the Chargers before 15-year-old Burns, from Burrumbuttock, hit 27 including two fine boundaries to help push the score along to 6/103. "Sara got called up very late during the week," Wood revealed. "We had someone pull out, sick, and Sara had played in Melbourne on Sunday but her parents brought her up to Sydney on Monday, which was just incredible. "We had Rachel Trenaman there, another Riverina girl who's in the Breakers side, and Sara was so excited to see her. It relaxed her but she also thought 'I'll put on a show' and she absolutely did. "As soon as we got to 100, we knew we were going to be competitive." Once again, Howlong's Hoskin led from the front with the ball, taking 2-11 as the Chargers quickly fell behind the required run rate. Corowa wicketkeeper Rosie Blain took a good catch behind the stumps as the Bullets closed in on victory, with Corryong's Georgia Bye also getting among the wickets. "Ebony's so good and her energy is incredible in the field," Wood said. "She wants to bowl well so she did get a little frustrated bowling a couple of wides early on and I know Jodie was giving it to her. "There was a lot of banter on the field and that relaxed Ebony. She bowled really well, she hit her lines quite well and that made it very easy for all of us. "Rosie ran hard between the wickets and that's something we've worked on a lot with the academy. We need to push those singles all the time and she did it well. "I loved every minute of it. There were a couple of times I looked around and thought 'how good is this?' "I don't think I'll get another opportunity to do that, so to be on the ground with the girls I coach and to see them succeeding, it was really nice to be a part of that. "To end up getting the trophy at the end of the night was a little bit surreal but pretty awesome. "I'm extremely proud and very grateful to have had the opportunity to put this group together."

