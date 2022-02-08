coronavirus,

A member of the Albury community has died from COVID-19 overnight, NSW Health has reported. The department expressed its condolences to the families of 18 people who died from the virus across the state overnight, confirming that a person from the Albury area was among the latest death toll on Tuesday. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a jump in case in COVID-19 case numbers, with 411 reported within the region in the 24 hours until 4pm on Monday compared to only 260 the day before. Of the new infections recorded locally, 45 were detected through PCR testing, and 366 were self-reported following a positive rapid antigen test result. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health recorded 9690 new cases across the state and 18 deaths within the same reporting period. Of those who died, five people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 20 people had received two doses, and three people were not vaccinated. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday with 2,068 patients in hospital and 132 in ICU, 61 of whom require ventilation. Of the new cases, 6810 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2880 came from PCR testing. There has now been a total of 294,959 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on January 13. The total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 858,886. Booster vaccination rates statewide still remain low as NSW Health and local health districts continue to urge those eligible to get their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. While 94.1 per cent of those aged over 16 in NSW are now double vaccinated, only 44 per cent have received a booster. 95 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 78.6 per cent of those aged 12 -15 are double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine - with rates remaining unchanged since the weekend. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 44 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/5b9cf75a-93f9-46dc-9d0f-927806a038ad.png/r68_0_1980_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg