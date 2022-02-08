news, local-news,

THE Flying Fruit Fly Circus is teaming up with Circa Contemporary Circus on a major training venture. Under the three-year deal, the companies will present the annual National Training Project (NTP) in Albury. It is designed for those pursuing a career in circus or already working in the industry. Circa artistic director Yaron Lifschitz said Circa was committed to developing pathways to foster the next generation of circus artists. "This opportunity for emerging artists to work with and learn from leading industry professionals including Circa's Head of Circus Rowan Heydon-White will create a lasting legacy and contribute to the future of our artform," he said. Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull said the FFFC and Circa had a long history. "This new partnership will bring a fresh dynamic to the NTP with Circa's training and creative input adding to familiar elements of the program and providing a renewed industry focus." The two-week program will run June 27 to July 8. It will open for registrations on April 1.

