sport, local-sport,

Boom teenager Jake Fraser-McGurk is striving to find the right tempo between the two forms of the game. The classy right-hander posted a neat 100 off only 107 balls in Victoria's total of 359 in the state Second XI game against ACT-NSW Country at Albury's Alexandra Park. "I guess you could say sometimes I have a bad temperament when it comes to batting, obviously coming off the Big Bash, it's great to get 100 off the bat in the first red ball game," he revealed. "It's good to get out there and face 100-odd balls, instead of 10 or 15." The 19-year-old played with wooden spooners Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. "I'm just trying to find that level of shots I think I can score off, I usually go at 100 per cent, instead of say around 70, which is more of a red ball scoring rate," he explained. "With the balls I think I can score off, you obviously try to hit them hard, but not flat out, in case you make a mistake and it falls to first slip, or something like that. "It's very hard to go from red ball to T20, sometimes you only face a few balls, especially if you're batting at No. 5 or 6." Fraser-McGurk has long been rated as one of Australia's finest talents, even before becoming the third-youngest Victorian to debut in the Sheffield Shield at just 17 years and 215 days against Queensland in November, 2019., scoring 51. Precocious talents often find it difficult to pace their innings, given their ability to destroy attacks, and Fraser-McGurk is looking to another prodigy. "Nic Maddinson is one player I've been looking at, sometimes he goes at over a run a ball in red ball and he's also been working on trying to translate that into white ball," he offered. ACT-Cricket NSW officials were impressed with Fraser-McGurk's tempo and ability to quickly assess conditions, while another state young gun and his Second XI captain was delighted. "He batted really well for the situation we were in, I'm really stoked for him." Mackenzie Harvey praised. N OTHER NEWS: The skipper is also impressed by the ground, admitting it's better than some in Victorian Premier Cricket. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/be73f5be-adf2-437c-aa1e-992c8d54ff34.jpg/r0_217_6107_3667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg