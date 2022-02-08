Bid to boost registrations for first physical City2City since 2020

community,

Border residents are being called upon to boost registrations for the first physical City2City since 2020. The run-walk on Sunday, February 20 so far has about 1000 registrations, which is down on previous years. However, Albury mayor Kylie King is hopeful families will lock in their participation in the days leading up to the event. "It's hard to gauge what the reaction will be, being the first face-to-face event (since 2020)," she said. "My suspicion is that there's a lot of pent-up energy out there and people are really wanting to get out and about. "I think there is an appetite." Wodonga mayor Kevin Poulton took part in the virtual walk-run last year and is looking forward to its return. "Each year, obviously up until the COVID disruptions, you've seen thousands of people trek between the cities," he said. "It's a significant event with a brilliant cause ... everyone will be happy to be face-to-face again. "Even with other events that have been held in the last few weeks, you're seeing a really good turn up." IN OTHER NEWS: The fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Health is this year supporting community care services. Since 2015, City2City has raised more than $600,000. Register for one of four event categories at city2city.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/b81159ce-383b-4016-aaa6-24416cf8b248.JPG/r0_259_4032_2537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg