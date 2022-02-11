news, property, Victorian-style architecture, 571 Poole Street Albury

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Rising from the 1800s building boom, 571 Poole Street is a remarkable example of classical Victorian-style architecture. A charming family haven nestled behind glorious and timeless gardens, sitting within a welcoming neighbourhood, this is one of the best kept secrets within a quiet position in Old Central Albury. Close to Albury's central business district, on a very manageable 1,537 square-metre block, a home of this stature is rarely on the market. This magnificent home has been extensively updated to create an iconic residence showcasing an unparalleled lifestyle. A picturesque red-brick facade welcomes you to the property, showcasing the beautiful high-ceiling hallway with decorative arches and classic Murray Pine polished floors. The hallway leads to the voluminous open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge room, boasting a calming atmosphere, natural lighting and electric fireplace, creating a focal point. The state-of-the-art kitchen boasts quality cabinetry, marble-stone bench tops, high-quality appliances plus a butler's pantry. Large windows bring light into the kitchen where an oversized breakfast bar connects to the new alfresco area, all overlooking the spacious backyard and stunning in-ground pool. Outside features raised vegetable garden beds, a chook enclosure plus an abundance of space. The main bedroom comprises a spacious ensuite and a separate study retreat or additional bedroom, boasting beautiful, pressed ceilings and double-sash windows. Further accommodation includes four bedrooms plus a separate front formal lounge room complemented by an open fireplace. Both the second, third and fourth bedrooms are serviced by the central family bathroom featuring a natural skylight and separate powder-room facilities. High ceilings with generous and ambient rooms and a well-constructed floorplan creates an overall effect of comfort and refined elegance. Modern features include ducted heating and cooling, electric and open fireplace plus additional storage spaces. Extra conveniences include front access plus a detached double carport and family-sized laundry. Tightly held for nearly 20 years and enjoyed by generations, this much-loved property presents a unique opportunity. This impressive residence provides immediate luxury and character amongst grand Victorian homes of a similar ilk, and within walking distance to Albury's inner city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/dd561608-4b00-4431-ba15-47f8d2eaa96e.jpg/r0_403_7925_4881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg